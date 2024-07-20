Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 12,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 77,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Applied Energetics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 429.18% and a negative net margin of 352.04%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

