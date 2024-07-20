Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:APLT opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.99.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
