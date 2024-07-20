ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

ABIO opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

In other ARCA biopharma news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 55,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,796,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,841.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 297,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,832. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. ARCA biopharma comprises about 7.6% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 27.59% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.