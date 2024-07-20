ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
ABIO opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. ARCA biopharma comprises about 7.6% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 27.59% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.