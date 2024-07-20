Ark Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $73.99 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $73.99 million and $54.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000913 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000673 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001628 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,247,618 coins and its circulating supply is 182,247,208 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.