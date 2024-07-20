Ark Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $75.15 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $75.15 million and $37.41 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000905 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001621 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,252,568 coins and its circulating supply is 182,252,608 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

