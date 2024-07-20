ARK & TLK Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,925 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,052,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,968,000 after acquiring an additional 473,177 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,865,000 after purchasing an additional 209,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,924,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after purchasing an additional 42,796 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. 175,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

