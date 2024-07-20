ARK & TLK Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,084 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 37.5% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned 1.44% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $116,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400,077 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,544,000 after acquiring an additional 331,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. 91,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,679. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

