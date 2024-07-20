ARK & TLK Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.0% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,822,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,317,000 after purchasing an additional 262,044 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,220,000 after buying an additional 238,906 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,942,000 after buying an additional 710,028 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after buying an additional 2,422,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,865,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,522,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 249,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,782. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

