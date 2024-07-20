ARK & TLK Investments LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. 875,453 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

