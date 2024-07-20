ARK & TLK Investments LLC Trims Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,683 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,150,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 239,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123,481 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,649,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,673. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.49. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $90.38.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3813 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

