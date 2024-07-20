Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Arko worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Arko by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arko by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Arko Stock Performance

ARKO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 230,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,548. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $719.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Arko’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

