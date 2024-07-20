Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.80

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.80 and last traded at C$6.68, with a volume of 76706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 0.1 %
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
