Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.42

Shares of Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Astronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.