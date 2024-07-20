Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $355.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $53.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $3.50. The company had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at $557,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 873,133 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 86,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

