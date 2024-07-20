Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.84. Approximately 269,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 400,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

