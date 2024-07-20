Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $122.95 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

