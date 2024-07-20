Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aura Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aura Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Aura Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE ORA opened at C$14.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.62. Aura Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.09 and a 52-week high of C$14.40.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 957.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aura Minerals news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total transaction of C$123,000.00. 53.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Featured Stories

