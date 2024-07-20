Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,982 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Avangrid by 2,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92,698 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avangrid by 163.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,674. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

