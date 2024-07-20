Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 15.4%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 268,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 103,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Avanti Helium Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanti Helium Corp. will post 0.0700483 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

