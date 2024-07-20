AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Up 0.8%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 243.50 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 243 ($3.15). Approximately 645,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 728,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.13).

AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 862.50 and a beta of 0.78.

AVI Global Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

