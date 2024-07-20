Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 14.9% Higher This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $946.72 million and approximately $27.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $6.40 or 0.00009518 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,001,303 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,992,736.69628716 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.31906678 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $33,433,819.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

