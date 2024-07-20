Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 645.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.13% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 305,264 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,513,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,530,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 162,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. 628,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,297. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

