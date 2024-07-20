B. Riley Increases AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target to $99.00

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZZ. Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.25.

AZZ Stock Down 1.4 %

AZZ stock opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AZZ by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in AZZ by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

