Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.11) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 570.80 ($7.40).
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
