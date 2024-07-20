Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.11) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 570.80 ($7.40).

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 495.60 ($6.43) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 306.60 ($3.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 575 ($7.46). The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8,260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 534.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 504.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

