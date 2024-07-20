Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives C$53.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.06.

BDGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert Dawson purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert Dawson purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. Also, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $359,195. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$36.80 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$30.66 and a 12-month high of C$51.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

