Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.
Badger Meter Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of BMI traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.56. 373,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,160. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.83. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $134.06 and a 52-week high of $202.81.
Badger Meter Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.
Badger Meter Company Profile
Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.
