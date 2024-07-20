Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie cut Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Baidu Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Baidu

BIDU opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $156.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Baidu by 14.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,125,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Baidu by 45.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after acquiring an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

