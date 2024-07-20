Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $875,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 564.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 207.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 72,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 48,951 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 191.0% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 215.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 305.8% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

