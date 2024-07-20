Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 422.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 251,914 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,252,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 115,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,920,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,258. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

