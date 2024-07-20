Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 216,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,827,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,859. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.35.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

