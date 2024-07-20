Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

