Banco Santander S.A. Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.6 %

TROW stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.79. 820,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,961. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

