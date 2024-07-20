Banco Santander S.A. Has $12.97 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Ecolab by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,232.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ECL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,930. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $246.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.