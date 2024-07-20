Banco Santander S.A. Has $333,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $7,628,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at $34,766,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,307 shares of company stock valued at $80,480,423. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

