Banco Santander S.A. Has $475,000 Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 920,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.