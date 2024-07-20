Banco Santander S.A. Has $600,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.64. 1,921,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

