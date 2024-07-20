Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 988.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.5 %

TSM stock traded down $6.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,585,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average of $142.69. The company has a market cap of $859.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

