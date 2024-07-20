Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.45. 993,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,346. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.32. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $158.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

