Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suzano by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suzano by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SUZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 587,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUZ

Suzano Profile

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.