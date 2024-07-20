Banco Santander S.A. Sells 103,261 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,261 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after acquiring an additional 780,104 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,245,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000.

VGK traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,681. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

