Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,390 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $424.32. The company had a trading volume of 306,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

