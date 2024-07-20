Banco Santander S.A. Sells 14,090 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.8 %

CBRE stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.