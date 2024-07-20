Banco Santander S.A. Sells 4,099 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after buying an additional 892,446 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,121,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,541. The company has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.86. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

