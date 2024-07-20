Banco Santander S.A. Sells 62,360 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,360 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,457,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,284 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,847,000 after acquiring an additional 957,270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,510,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after acquiring an additional 754,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 144.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,169,000 after purchasing an additional 641,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.9 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.