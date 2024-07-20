Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Sells $559,278,840.51 in Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 42,721,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,826,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $335.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,489.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

