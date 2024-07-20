Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

OZK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

