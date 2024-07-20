Barclays Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $251.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $240.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.59.

MAR stock opened at $243.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.21. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 116,615 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

