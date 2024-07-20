Barclays Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $183.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.