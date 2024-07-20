Barden Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,600,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,557,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,137,000 after buying an additional 103,234 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 457,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.57.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.