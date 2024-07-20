Barden Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Barden Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 2.1% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,660,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.27.

PH traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.99. 599,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $524.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

